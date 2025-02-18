Here Are the 5 Best Vegan Breakfast Sausages Some vegan sausage brands feature a high amount of protein. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Feb. 18 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Meati

Over the years, many brands have entered the vegan marketplace, offering plant-based options for consumers seeking an ethical alternative to consuming animal meat. With the ubiquity of brunch parties and those who enjoy making creative breakfast foods to show off on social media, the need for a delicious vegan breakfast sausage has never been more necessary. That said, what are the best vegan sausage brands for beginners and veteran vegan foodies alike?

As someone who enjoys cooking nutritious homemade vegan food, and as a foodie living in a vegan mecca, where brunch is king and the proliferation of plant-based menus has been astounding over the last decade, I have observed the many factors that affect the quality of a vegan breakfast sausage. Keep reading to find out the best vegan breakfast sausages to cook with and impress your plant-based foodie friends.

Field Roast breakfast sausages are flavorful, versatile, and delicious.

Source: Field Roast

Makers of what is arguably the best vegan Thanksgiving meal — the hazelnut and cranberry pastry-encrusted roast — Field Roast offers an excellent breakfast sausage alternative that holds up perfectly when cooked in a pan. The apple and maple-flavored breakfast sausages contain a very clean list of ingredients and the flavors are terrific. The frozen sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich is equally delectable for a quick meal.

What I also appreciate about the Field Roast breakfast sausage links is the value, as there are 12 links in a single package. They cook supremely well in a pan, absorb spices with a hint of maple syrup extremely well, and pair perfectly with other vegan breakfast foods on a plate.

Meati's mycelium-based maple breakfast sausage is a food tech accomplishment.

Source: Meati

Mycelium is being used for everything from eco-friendly coffins to the mushroom-based leather that is completely transforming the fashion and home goods industries. Why not breakfast sausages? Meati is one of my all-time favorite brands to cook with, and the company makes the Breakfast Sausages in both Original and Maple flavors.

The effects of using mycelium for so many different products are huge, from potentially saving honey bees to sparing the lives of countless farmed pigs who would otherwise be utilized for their meat. Therefore, if consumers are seeking an innovative and ethical breakfast sausage product with an impressive ingredient list that retains an excellent texture when cooked, Meati is one of the best ways to go.

Protein-packed Gardein breakfast sausages are a breakfast classic.

Gardein's Ultimate Spicy Plant-Based Breakfast Saus'ge is a classic plant-based alternative to the sausage links I typically prefer. This product relies on wheat and pea protein to pack on the nutrients and give the sausage its consistency. As a brand that has never tested on animals and features all vegan products, Gardein products provide excellent peace of mind, as well.

Jack & Annie’s jackfruit-based breakfast sausages are an excellent alternative.

For those who are willing to experiment with the wonderful possibilities that jackfruit brings, Jack & Annie's makes amazing jackfruit-based Breakfast Sausage Links. The flavors are not as pronounced as some other brands, so when cooking these bad boys up, be sure to add in your maple syrup and other desired spices so that the sausages soak up the flavor.

I love to make vegan breakfast sandwiches with these links, relying on the overall flavor of the sandwich to come together perfectly. Paired with the right vegan egg substitute on a flaky plant-based croissant, it's a perfect way to usher in the weekend.

MorningStar Farms is a classic, reliable vegan sausage brand.