Beyond Meat Introduces Healthier New Sun Sausages for Summer The product hits shelves on July 23, 2024. By Lauren Wellbank Jul. 23 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Fans of the plant-based meat company Beyond Meat are about to have something new to choose from when shopping for vegan options. The company is dropping a first-of-its-kind sausage product in stores in July 2024.

If you're not already familiar with Beyond Meat, they are the company that provides McDonald's with the patty for their burger alternative, the McPlant. Hungry for additional information about the new Beyond Meat product, including when you can grab some for yourself? Find out more below!

Beyond Meat launches new, healthier Sun Sausages for summer.

In a press release shared with Green Matters ahead of the launch, Beyond Meat described the new product as a flavorful alternative that is "packed with an assortment of wholesome, plant-powered ingredients including spinach, bell peppers, yellow peas, brown rice, red lentils, faba beans, and avocado oil." The sausage has 12 grams of protein per sausage link, and is low in saturated fats.

For all the similarities the Beyond Sun Sausage has with traditional meat sausage, don't think of this as a one-for-one replacement for beef or pork links. Instead, the company says it wants the Sun Sausage to be viewed as a separate product, something to provide customers with a means to enjoy dishes that typically call for sausage while getting to experience a range of new flavors.

For those more concerned about the healthy attributes than the flavors, Beyond Sausage notes that Sun Sausages has received the Heart-Check Certificate from the American Heart Association and was certified by the American Diabetes Association's Better Choices for Life Program.

A spokesperson for Beyond Meat exclusively tells Green Matters via email a bit more about the Sun Sausages and their ingredients: "The Beyond Sun Sausage product line is the next step forward in Beyond Meat’s emphasis on health-focused innovation. We're excited to introduce this product as it addresses the consumer interest in new, clean and healthy plant-based protein options while still delivering an absolutely delicious product made from clean, simple plant-based ingredients including yellow peas, brown rice, faba beans, red lentils, spinach, red bell pepper and avocado oil."

The company's Senior Culinary Manager Diana Stavaridis shares in that excitement. "The new Beyond Sun Sausage is a home cook's dream — they're packed with bright, beautiful plant-powered ingredients like spinach, bell pepper, pineapple and jalapeño, bringing bold, culinary-forward flavors that can enhance any dish," she stated.

"When you prepare Beyond Sun Sausage, you’re serving love to your taste buds, heart and planet, and we’re excited for our fans to try this delicious new product as it’s unlike anything else currently available in the plant-based space,” she added.

How to buy Beyond Sun Sausages: