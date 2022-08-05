Cracker Barrel’s Vegan Sausage Controversy Is Inciting Hilarious Outrage Among Meat-Eaters

Over the last few years, fast food chains have started offering more meatless options — Burger King introduced its highly popular Impossible Whopper, and Taco Bell added an entire vegetarian section to its menus.

Likewise, southern country-themed breakfast chain, Cracker Barrel, recently got in the mix by adding Impossible Sausage to its menus — and while meatless fans rejoiced, controversy over Cracker Barrel's plant-based sausage from its meat-eating fan base has been hilarious.