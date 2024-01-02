Home > Small Changes > Food > Plant-Based Diets Trader Joe’s Vegan Items Just Keep Getting Better — Here Are 10 You Have to Try Trader Joe’s never fails to deliver variety, even for vegans. Here are the best vegan items at Trader Joe’s that you need to try on your next trip to TJ's. By Eva Hagan Jan. 2 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET Source: traderjoes/Instagram

Trader Joe's is full of grocery staples, but also unique food items that you truly cannot find anywhere else. The grocery chain releases new products regularly, and it’s always a treat to walk through the aisles looking for the new debuts. However, some of the most exciting Trader Joe's are the ever-increasing vegan products.

Trader Joe's has vegan treats incuding mini ice cream cones, vegan sausage, and pesto that tastes so much like it contains parmesan you won’t be able to tell the difference. Here is a list of some of the best vegan products you can find at Trader Joe's.

Garlic Spread Dip

If you don’t know what to bring to your next dinner party, look no further. This dip is made from garlic cloves, canola oil, lemon juice, and salt and is perfect for spreading on bread, dipping crackers, or even using as a pasta sauce.

Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto

Vegan pesto? Say no more. This pesto is made with kale, cashews, basil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, water, and olive oil. It’s spreadable and perfect for mixing into pasta, or just eating as a dip on its own.

Vegan Italian Bolognese Ravioli

This vegan ravioli swaps the meat for a mix of lentils and mushrooms, all in a tomato bolognese pasta sauce. These are perfect for when you don’t have the time or energy to cook but still want something delicious.

Thai Vegetable Gyoza

If you haven’t tried the Thai Vegetable Gyoza from Trader Joe’s please drop everything and go do it right now. Found in the frozen section, these dumplings are filled with white cabbage, carrots, chives, radish, onions, ginger, soy sauce, and garlic.

Thai Green Curry

This is another Thai dish that you can pick up from the frozen section is the Thai Green Curry. Although it’s a quick meal that just takes a few minutes to heat up, it tastes like a Thai restaurant at home, and it’s full of vegetables, jasmine rice, and tofu sheets.

Soy Chorizo

This is the vegan version of Spanish chorizo sausage, with texture and flavor that rivals the real thing. These sausages are perfect for putting in tacos, or even for eating on their own.

Hold the Dairy! Vegan Chocolate Mini Cones

These mini ice cream cones are cute and tasty, made with coconut milk and vegan chocolate. These are so good, that vegans and non-vegans will be fighting over them.

Chickenless Crispy Tenders

These vegan chicken tenders found in the frozen sections are made with soy protein and whole grains, and take just a few minutes to prepare.

Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels

Another frozen treasure, this vegan take on Mandarin Orange Chicken tastes delicious with rice or noodles, and veggies on the side.

Speculoos Cookies