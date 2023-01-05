Can Vegans Eat Sour Patch Kids? It's a Bit Complicated

Sometimes our sweet tooth is just calling out to us, and we need just the right treat to get the craving under control. If you're a big fan of sweet and sour candies, you've probably had Sour Patch Kids before. They can be found at grocery and convenience stores all over, but that doesn't mean everyone can eat them.

Because they are a chewy candy, you might be wondering, are Sour Patch Kids vegan? The answer isn't as simple as we would like it to be.