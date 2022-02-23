How Food Co-Ops Work to Save You Money, Reduce Waste, and Build Community

In terms of a working membership at your local food co-op, it’s likely only worth it if you are confident that you can commit to your volunteer hours. Think about how the co-op is to your home or work, and if you genuinely have the time to work there.

Joining a co-op could also be worth it for the benefits it offers members. For example, the Park Slope Food Coop hosts free events to members; allows senior members to retire from their shifts but retain their memberships; offers 12 months of parental leave after welcoming a child; and provides free childcare for members (though the program is paused as of publication, due to the pandemic).