Activists Launch “Outdoorist Oath” Community to Celebrate “Planet, Inclusion, and Adventure”

A group of activists in the outdoor space have come together to found The Outdoorist Oath, a new nonprofit that will bring together outdoorists — a far more inclusive term than the oft-used “outdoorsman” — to advocate for both people and the planet.

The intersectional and environmental organization, which will be referred to as The Oath, soft-launched on Instagram on Jan. 13, and will officially launch on Jan. 19, 2022.