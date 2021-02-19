Singer-Songwriter, SZA, Teams Up With Non-Profit For Climate Justice

SZA is no stranger to speaking up against environmental injustices — she tweets about global warming frequently, joking that "she wants to have the luxury of only complaining about climate change." She also spoke to Billboard about how she witnesses climate injustices on a daily basis.

"I've lived in Carson, Calif. with TDE for like four years — maybe five — but when you drive through Torrance, that's all South Bay. So you're heading to Long Beach and all you see is factory, factory, factory. All the trees on those streets are dead. But these are all Black and Brown areas. And I'm not from Los Angeles — so for me to move to this place, I felt like, 'This is weird. All these trees are dead,'" she told Billboard.