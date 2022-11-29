GivingTuesday: Animal Shelters, Sanctuaries, and Climate Orgs Matching Donations Today
One of the biggest reasons to donate to a charity on Giving Tuesday? Because many charities are matching funds for Giving Tuesday.
The annual holiday, which always falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, encourages people to donate money to organizations making a difference, donate their time to important causes, and generally just “do good” in the world. And to help stretch the impact of your dollar, Giving Tuesday (stylized as GivingTuesday) is a great day to make a donation to a group you believe is making a difference .
In honor of GivingTuesday, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, we’ve rounded up a few nonprofits and other groups matching donations received on of #GivingTuesday, with a focus on groups working to conserve the environment, fight climate change, protect animals, and more.
These animal shelters, sanctuaries, and organizations are matching funds for Giving Tuesday 2022.
The Animal Shelter Foundation is a volunteer-run nonprofit that supports the animals in the care of Tallahassee Animal Services in Florida. A group of matching donors have offered to match up to $28,050 in donations made to help the Florida community’s shelter animals on GivingTuesday.
Charleston Animal Society, founded in 1874, works to prevent cruelty to animals in the Charleston area. The organization is doubling gifts made on GivingTuesday up to $50,000.
In honor of GivingTuesday, the first $50,000 donated to Indiana animal shelter Humane Fort Wayne will be matched by several donors.
The Humane League works to end the abuse of animals in the food system by pressuring corporations, politicians, and individuals to stop supporting animal agriculture. For GivingTuesday, all donations made to the Humane League will be tripled.
Any donations made up to $25,000 to Woodstock Farm Sanctuary on GivingTuesday will be doubled, thanks to a group of friends of the Sanctuary. Catskill Animal Sanctuary also has a $25,000 match for GivingTuesday. And gifts made to Farm Sanctuary up to $100,000 on GivingTuesday will be doubled.
All of these sanctuaries rescue farmed animals from the food industry, or other instances of abuse and neglect.
These environmental protection groups are matching donations for Giving Tuesday 2022.
Food & Water Action is a nonprofit that aims to protect food, water, and the climate from the “constant assault by corporations who put profit over the survival of humanity.” For GivingTuesday, all donations made to Food & Water Action will be matched $3-to-$1. The organization is currently fighting for the 2023 Farm Bill, working to ban new gas hookups in New York state, and more.
350.org is an international movement of people fighting to transition the world from a fossil fuel economy to a community-led renewable energy economy. For GivingTuesday 2022, together, two donors are matching all donations made up to $100,000.
Amazon Watch works to protect the Amazon rainforest, as well as support Indigenous peoples in the Amazon and their rights. For GivingTuesday, all donations made to Amazon Watch up to $100,000 will be matched.
Education nonprofit The Climate Reality Project’s mission is to “catalyze a global solution to the climate crisis by making urgent action a necessity across every sector of society.” For GivingTuesday, a donor is matching every gift made to The Climate Reality Project up to $40,000.
All that being said, it is typically larger nonprofits that score offers from philanthropists to match donations for GivingTuesday. If there is a local animal sanctuary, shelter, mutual aid group, climate action group, or any other organization you care about, even if it is not matching donations for GivingTuesday 2022, today is still a fantastic day to donate your money or time to it.