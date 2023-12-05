Home > Big Impact > Community "This One Is So Cute" — Dumpster Diver's Victoria's Secret Haul Earns Envy of Followers GlamourDDive has 2 million followers across social media platforms. Here's a look at her "surprise score" dumpster diving at Victoria's Secret. By Jamie Bichelman Dec. 5 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET Source: glamourddive/TikTok

Ella Rose — a zero-waste lifestyle influencer better known as GlamourDDive to her millions of fans across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram — has turned dumpster diving into an art with the noblest of intentions. Anything but trashy, she seeks to educate on the waste produced by fast fashion and major retail providers who destroy unsold goods.

Rose's videos showcase the "surprise scores" unearthed within trash bags full of fashionable and high-value items. Aligned with the conservation ethos at the core of dumpster diving, she has amassed numerous views across her social media pages, exploring the "hidden jackpots" and hauls from dumpsters outside the likes of Nike and the Apple Store.

Her goal, as described on her website, is to give back to those in need, including animals. True to her word, she has a TikTok playlist of 16 videos and counting of pets thrown away and rescued during her dives. But it's her November 2023 score from Victoria's Secret's trash that has followers yearning to dive into dumpsters and explore hidden treasures that await. So pull up your boots as we do a deep dive into this sustainability-minded influencer and her most recent haul from Victoria's Secret.

A dumpster diver with millions of followers found trash bags full of Victoria's Secret goods outside of a store.

Rose's viral video highlights the Victoria's Secret items she found lying untouched and unblemished within a clear garbage bag outside the mall. As she looks through the trash bag, a security vehicle approaches; Rose explains that she greeted them hello, only to be ignored before they drove away.

As Rose continues combing through the rubbish, she discovers brand new bras, underwear, and a pajama set in perfect condition with tags still intact; a cute sweatshirt, which was unfortunately covered in body oil (perhaps on purpose to destroy it), and more unused products from Victoria's Secret.

Rose doesn't keep everything she finds, like a Tolkien dragon atop hoards of gold. Rather, as noted by the New York Post, she donates many of the goods to those in need. Citing the waste produced by discarded goods that eventually ends up in landfills, Rose explains on her website that many of her finds are donated, including animal supplies. Other items from her hauls are sold below-market value on her website.

Future divers? Comments show followers are envious of Rose's Victoria's Secret haul.

Victoria's Secret company policy promises the "circularity" nature of their products supporting the goal of a system that reduces waste. According to The New York Times, the increase in popularity of dumpster divers showcasing their hauls on social media — including Rose's multiple dives at Victoria's Secret — so far proves otherwise.

Inspired by Rose's success, if the comments sections are any indication, there are sure to be more divers exploring the depths of trash areas behind malls and major retailers around the U.S. One user named Isabelle wistfully asked, "when will the universe choose me", while Meanestmfprincess was green with envy: "Why is it so hard for me to even FIND dumpsters to dive in?!"