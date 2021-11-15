Why Fashion Companies Destroy Unsold Goods

This opinion is echoed by Timo Rissanen of the Parsons School of Design, who says that many brands feel as though slashing or donating products "devalue" their brand. Rissanen told Vox that many fashion companies “want to control how and where and at what price their goods are sold. You can go to a place like Century 21 in New York and you’ll find certain brands have their stock there that’s two or three seasons old and heavily discounted. Some brands are clearly fine with that, and others are not.”