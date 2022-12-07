"Third Act" Rallies People 60 and Up to Take Climate Action

Not to mention, many people in this generation have children and grandchildren, for whom they would like to protect the planet. Additionally, the 60-plus crowd tends to have more money than the millennials and members of Gen Z, meaning they have more influence than they think; they are also more likely to be retired, and therefore have more time to dedicate to organizing.

Third Act has a number of working principles that guide its work, including: be kind, be inclusive, boost others, take care, and be accountable.