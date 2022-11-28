Maker’s Mark’s Journey to Become a B Corp Was Long, but Worthwhile (Exclusive)

Whether you're zero waste, or if you simply strive to live as low-impact as possible, you're likely well-versed in the world of certified B Corps. Also known as a benefit corporations, these businesses have exemplified responsible environmental and social practices, impacting their workers, customers, and the environment for the better.

And while attaining the B Corp badge can be hard, we spoke with Maker's Mark's General Manager about how to become a B Corp, after visiting the distillery IRL.