How to Make Your Printer and Ink More Sustainable

If you’re not ready to purchase an eco-friendly printer and ink, the least you can do is recycle your existing paper (which should be easy to do curbside) and ink cartridges.

Many organizations and retail stores accept old ink cartridges for recycling, you just need to find out which ones in your area do. For this, we recommend checking out Earth911’s recycling locator. It’s a great tool for anyone wondering where to properly recycle difficult items.