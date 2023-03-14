Home > Small Changes > Travel Source: ISTOCK Need Inspiration for Your Next Adventure? Here Are 11 of the Best Hikes in West Virginia By Rayna Skiver Mar. 14 2023, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Whether you live in West Virginia or you’re just visiting, going on a hike is a great way to explore everything the state has to offer. Plus, you can stop by and explore New River Gorge, the newest national park in the U.S. Now, with that in mind, let’s take a look at a few of the best hikes in West Virginia. From mountains to waterfalls, these trails have it all.

Article continues below advertisement

Endless Wall Trail

Source: ISTOCK

The Endless Wall Trail is a 2.3-mile out-and-back hike located in New River Gorge National Park. This popular trail will take you through the forest, across Fern Creek, and along a cliff edge, all the way to Diamond Point. At the overlook, hikers get to appreciate a spectacular view of the New River below. In the fall, this is an awesome place to view the colorful foliage.

Kaymoor Miners Trail

This hike is short but challenging. Kaymoor Miners Trail — also located in New River Gorge National Park — is 1.6 miles and incredibly steep. One hiker even left an AllTrails review warning others that they “better be in shape.” On the hike, visitors will see the historical coal mines that the trail is named after. There are also some informational signs for those who are interested in learning more.

Article continues below advertisement

Raven Rock

Raven Rock trail is located in Coopers Park State Forest. This is a moderately rated 2.5-mile trail that can be enjoyed year-round. Reviewers on AllTrails described the hike as rocky and beautiful — some recommended heading to the overlook during sunset.

Article continues below advertisement

Long Point Trail

This is an easy 3-mile out-and-back trail that’s popular with hikers and bikers alike. Long Point gives visitors an amazing view of the New River Gorge Bridge and is best enjoyed between the months of April and November. Dogs are welcome, but make sure to keep them on a leash!

Article continues below advertisement

Seneca Rocks

If you want to check out the Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area, the Seneca Rocks trail is a good place to start. This trail is 3.5 miles and boasts views of cool rock formations and the Potomac River.

Article continues below advertisement

Elakala to Yellow Birch Trail

Are you someone who loves a good waterfall? If so, you’re going to want to stop by Blackwater Falls State Park and hike the Yellow Birch trail. This is a moderately rated 4.3-mile loop hike that takes visitors to a beautiful waterfall. Make sure you wear some boots if you’re hiking the trail in the spring — things can get pretty muddy!

Article continues below advertisement

Big Schloss via Wolf Gap

To check out Big Schloss, you can start at the Wolf Gap trailhead — this is a 4.3-mile trail, typically used for hiking and bird watching. According to AllTrails, the first half mile is steep, but things will get easier after that initial challenge. Pro tip: Double-check Google Maps before heading out onto the road — people often encounter problems when trying to find the trail. Make sure that your destination is the Wolf Gap Campground.

Article continues below advertisement

Maryland Heights via Harper’s Ferry

Maryland Heights is an extremely popular hiking spot located in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. To get into the park, you will need to pay a fee to enter. Once you’re in, you get to enjoy all of the amazing nature that Maryland Heights has to offer. This is a 4.6-mile out-and-back trail that’s best visited between March and October. The hike is a bit steep, so be sure to wear appropriate attire and consider bringing trekking poles.

Article continues below advertisement

North Fork Mountain Trail to Chimney Top

For a challenge, head to Potomac Wildlife Management Area and hike the North Fork Mountain Trail all the way to Chimney Top. Hikers can take the 5.3-mile trail through a lush green forest and right to an incredible overlook.

Article continues below advertisement

High Falls Trail

High Falls trail is located in Monongahela National Forest — which is a gem in itself. If you want to spend a good chunk of time in nature, this 7.7-mile hike is perfect. This trail is definitely challenging, but the falls are worth the effort.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Creek Trail