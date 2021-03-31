Google Maps Now Encouraging Users to Opt For Greener Transportation Options

Cars are notoriously leading contributors to climate change. Drilling for and using both oil and gas, two non-renewable resources, is highly pollutive, and releases tremendous amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. And Google Maps completely understands that — which why the app, which is often used by drivers, is now encouraging users to opt for greener and more eco-friendly transportation options as opposed to a car.

"What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost trade-off," explained Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google, according to The BBC.

Keep reading for more on the popular app's latest eco-centric initiatives.