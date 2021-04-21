Hiking 101: What You Should Do If You Encounter a Bear

Seeing a bear is obviously a treat for wildlife enthusiasts, but as previously mentioned, they can be aggressive and dangerous. According to the National Park Service, there are many steps you should take if you see a bear and the bear has seen you, to prevent the situation from escalating poorly. First, identify yourself by remaining still and slowly waving your arms, so they know you aren't prey. It's also recommended to speak calmly in a low voice, so they know you aren't threatening.

If there are small children in your group, pick them up off the ground immediately. Remember to not give the bear access to your food, and definitely don't drop your pack — it can provide protection, and prevent the bear from eating your food (and potentially wanting more). To move away from a stationary bear, walk slowly and sideways, keeping your eye on the bear, to seem non-threatening. Never climb any trees, as bears are great climbers, and leave the area completely when it's safe to do so.

Although bear attacks are extremely rare, they can clearly happen. If you're dealing with a grizzly, you should lay flat on your stomach and play dead. If you're dealing with a black bear, however, don't play dead — the NPS recommends doing everything you can to escape, and if that isn't possible, you should fight back with any nearby objects. Hopefully it won't come to this, and it most likely won't, but it's useful information if you're an avid hiker.

