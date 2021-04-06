April Showers Bring May Flowers — Shop Our Favorite Sustainable Rain Boots

Everlane's Rain Boot ($75) is ankle-height, a little chunky, it comes in three different colors, and it's roomy enough to layer with thick comfy socks to stay warm on unseasonably chilly days. Everlane uses no new plastic, is farm-to-factory, and uses all organic cotton. The company did, however, run into controversy regarding the BLM movement in the summer of 2020, some of which has since been addressed, but we suggest reading up on the matter before supporting them first-hand.