Looking for Your Next Trail? Here Are 10 of the Best Hikes in Vermont By Rayna Skiver Feb. 24 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Hiking is a great way to explore a state, and Vermont is full of amazing hikes. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for something easy, moderate, or a trail that will have your legs burning. And with spring and summer quickly approaching, you’re probably ready to plan some trips and hit the trails. Use this list of 10 of the best hikes in Vermont for inspiration!

Mount Mansfield

What’s better than hiking the highest mountain in Vermont? Not much, according to over 1,500 AllTrails reviews. This loop trail is 7.7 miles and is well-suited for experienced hikers. Certain parts of the hike require a lot of climbing and technical skills — you’re definitely going to want to be prepared, both mentally and physically.

Sterling Pond Trail

If you’re looking for a hike in the Stowe area, Sterling Pond is a great option. This popular out-and-back trail is around 2.2 miles and boasts beautiful views of the mountain-top pond. The hike might be relatively short, but it’s rated as moderate on Alltrails due to its steep ascent.

Camel's Hump Trail

Camel’s Hump is located in Green Mountain National Forest, and it’s one of the highest peaks in the state, according to AllTrails. This trail is 6 miles long and rated as hard because of how steep it is. It’s also important to note that near the end, the trail becomes a bit narrow — so if you’re afraid of heights, you might want to skip this one.

Mount Pisgah

When it comes to mountain-top views, it doesn’t get much better than this. Mount Pisgah trail is very popular between March and October — the 4-mile trail is difficult but worth the challenge. Hikers can view wildflowers in the summer and colorful leaves in the fall.

Quechee Gorge Trail

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Grand Canyon but you’re closer to Vermont than Arizona, you’re in luck. Quechee Gorge is known as “Vermont’s Little Grand Canyon,” according to Only In Your State. It’s a very short hike — less than 1.5 miles — and it’s mostly flat, making it a popular destination for tourists. You’ll likely see people hiking, running, or birding on this trail.

Hamilton Falls Trail

Hamilton Falls is located in Jamaica State Park. This 5.8-mile trail takes you along a gorgeous river and all the way up to the base of the falls. Hikers have the chance of experiencing wildlife, seeing wildflowers, and taking in the forest views.

Owlshead Mountain Trail

At New Discovery State Park, Owlshead Mountain is perfect for hikers in search of a trail that’s easy, but not too short. This out-and-back trail is 3.9 miles and low in elevation, making it an awesome, laid-back day hike. At the top of the mountain, you’ll find the perfect place to take in the view.

Grout Pond Trail

Grout Pond is a great place to kick back and relax — this easy trail is 2.7 miles long and full of life. Lonely Planet describes the area as “an awesome place to take a dip, cast a line, or put in for a paddle.” It also mentions that visitors will likely see mushrooms, mosses, wildflowers, and loons. If you want solitude or to experience all of the sounds and sights of nature, Grout Pond might be worth a visit.

Mount Elmore

Mount Elmore is a moderately rated loop trail that’s popular in the summer and fall months, according to AllTrails. During the course of this 5.4-mile journey, hikers can appreciate various rock formations and flowers. At the top, the reward is a stunning lake view.

Bingham Falls Trail