Vermont Has Protected 1.3 Million Acres of Land to Help Wildlife Flourish

As the world population grows, so does humankind's need for land development — and unfortunately, turning forests or wide open spaces into buildings and houses is not what our planet needs. One state that just might be on the right track to protect its biodiversity from too much development is Vermont.

According to a new case study, Vermont has already formally conserved one-third of the land required for ecological function. That's a total of about 1.3 million acres of protected land.