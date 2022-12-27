These Are the Greenest States to Die In, According to a New Report

As more and more humans have become concerned with living sustainably, a growing population has also become concerned with dying sustainably. Fortunately, there are a number of companies across the U.S. that offer eco-friendly burial methods, from human composting to water cremation. That said, these practices are not available in every state.

So, a new report analyzes the greenest states to die in — you know, in case you feel like moving across the country to spend your final days. But what states even allow green burials?