While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out.

Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.