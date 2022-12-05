Green Matters
Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living
Human Composting Recompose New York
Source: Recompose

New York Governor to Hopefully Legalize Human Composting Today

Sophie Hirsh - Author
By

Dec. 5 2022, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

New York may be the next state to legalize human composting, an eco-friendly burial method that composts deceased human bodies and returns the remains to nature, as opposed to burying or cremating them.

As New York Governor Kathy Hochul prepares to — hopefully — sign the bill that would make human composting in New York a legal practice, advocates are encouraging people to share their support for this measure with the governor.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading for all the details on human composting, aka natural organic reduction or terramation, in the Empire State.

Recompose Human Composting Vessel
Source: Recompose
Article continues below advertisement

Human composting could become legal in New York very soon.

Advocates of human composting are crossing their fingers that the burial practice becomes law in New York today, Dec. 5, 2022.

Assembly Bill A382, which would recognize “the creation, operation, and duties of natural organic reduction facilities as cemetery corporations” in New York State, has already passed in the Assembly. Senate Bill S5535, the Senate’s version of the bill, has already passed in the Senate. This means that that that needs to happen to make this bill a law is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature, as reported by The New York Times on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s unclear how Hochul will vote. It’s true that many lawmakers in New York voted in favor of legalizing terramation, and that many eco-conscious citizens support the practice.

However, there has also been some pushback from opponents to human composting. For instance, the New York State Catholic Conference is encouraging Catholic people to ask Gov. Hochul to veto the bill, arguing that the process “does not provide the respect due to bodily remains,” as reported by The Catholic Courier.

Article continues below advertisement

Support human composting in New York State by emailing Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Monday morning, the Order of the Good Death tweeted that this bill “may be on Governor Hochul’s desk for her signature today.” The Order, a group that works on solutions, resources, legislation, and support in the realm of death care, is urging supporters of human composting to email Gov. Hochul, and urge her to sign the bill into law. You can check out the Order’s template here.

Recompose, the company founded by Katrina Spade that has pioneered the modern form of natural organic reduction in the U.S., also has a template on its website that you can use to email Gov. Hochul.

Article continues below advertisement

If the bill becomes law, the practice will not start in the U.S. immediately, as it will take some time for natural organic reduction funeral homes to open. In the meantime, there are already five states where human composting is legal, as well as a few companies where dead human bodies can be composted.

What states allow human composting?

As of publication, human composting is legal in five states: Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California.

Article continues below advertisement

Recompose, Return Home, and other companies are already offering human composting.

As previously mentioned, Recompose is spearheading human composting in the U.S. The full-service funeral home is based in the Seattle area, and has plans to open a second location in Colorado.

Earth offers human composting services to anyone in the Pacific Northwest, at its two facilities in Washington and Oregon.

Return Home serves the deceased in Auburn, Wash. — though the company actually provides services to anyone in the U.S. and Canada.

The Natural Funeral, serving Colorado residents, not only offers human composting services, but the company also offers green burials, water cremation (aka aquamation), and traditional cremation.

Article continues below advertisement

And interestingly, human composting at the above funeral homes can actually be comparable in price to traditional burial and cremation in the U.S. — so it's exciting to see more and more states legalize the eco-friendly and somewhat affordable practice.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting

Human Composting Can Actually Be More Affordable Than a Traditional Burial — Here's the Price Breakdown

These Human Composting Facilities Are Open for Business — to Deceased People Nationwide

Latest Sustainable Living News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.