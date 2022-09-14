23-Year-Old Launches Water Cremation Company to Make Death Care More Eco-Friendly and "Life-Centered" (Exclusive)

There are eco-friendly choices that individuals can make in pretty much every facet of life — and that includes death, an industry that is surprisingly quite expensive, wasteful, and pollutive.

A few alternative and more sustainable methods of human disposition have been growing in popularity in the U.S. in recent years. For example, human composting and water cremation have become legal in more states, and introduced to more people through new, modern companies. But what is water cremation exactly, and how is it more environmentally-friendly than traditional cremation and burials?