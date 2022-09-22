In September 2022, a new brand called Future revealed the FutureCard Visa Card, a new credit card that gives users 6 percent cash back on purchases that “have a lower carbon footprint” according to peer-reviewed scientific research. These purchases may include: charging your electric vehicle, taking public transportation, eating plant-based meat, and buying secondhand clothing.

The card also gives users 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. It’s technically a debit card, but can be used as a credit card.