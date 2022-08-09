The No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge Calls on Politicians to Cut Ties With Fossil Fuel Companies

More than 3,000 politicians have signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, a campaign urging representatives to pass up donations from fossil fuel companies that amount to more than $200. U.S. Representatives Andy Kim, Cori Bush, and Mike Levin are some of the signatories. The campaign, which calls on political leaders to post proof of having taken the pledge on social media, started gaining traction in the first half of 2022.

That said, here's the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, explained.