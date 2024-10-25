or
The Best Car Vacuum Cleaners: 5 Sustainable Dustbusters to Tidy Up Your Vehicle

These lightweight handheld vacuums are perfect for car cleanup!

Published Oct. 25 2024, 4:39 p.m. ET

person cleaning car with a car vacuum.
Source: Shark/Amazon

If you're always apologizing for your messy car, join the club! The good news is the best car vacuum cleaners are game-changers for chronically cruddy cars — and you'll be happy to know they prioritize effectiveness and to sustainability. Most of them are lightweight and a breeze to maneuver, and they're battery-powered so you won't have to deal with tangled cords.

The car vacuum cleaners I've dug up are specifically designed for detailing your car right at home. Long-lasting durability, energy-smart charging systems, and washable, reusable filters that cut down on disposable parts — these are just a few of the features to look for if you're an eco-conscious driver. Let's take a closer look at these road warriors by vacuum brands you'll recognize, including Bissell, Shark, and Dyson.

Dyson Humdinger Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

car vacuum cleaner
Source: The Home Depot

This powerful handheld vacuum delivers top-tier suction while being cordless and lightweight — perfect for reaching crushed Cheerios and trail mix trapped in your car's nooks and crannies.

How it's sustainable: This vacuum is built to last, and it uses an energy-efficient motor and washable filter. Dyson designs all its products to be easily repairable, which reduces landfill waste. The company itself uses solar panels at some of its manufacturing centers, too.

$300 at The Home Depot
Shark WV201 WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac

car vacuum cleaner
Source: Amazon

This sleek, lightweight handheld Shark car vacuum is designed to make cleaning your car a breeze. Its cordless design and powerful suction are ideal for capturing crumbs, dust, and pet hair in those hard-to-reach car corners, all with the convenience of one-touch debris emptying.

How it’s sustainable: This model is Energy Star certified, meaning it consumes less power while charging. Shark emphasizes durability in its products, reducing the need for frequent replacements: an often overlooked aspect of sustainability. With fewer replacements, you contribute less waste to the landfill.

$100 at Amazon

Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld

handheld car vacuum cleaner
Source: Bissell

The Bissell AeroSlim is a compact, lightweight vacuum that’s perfect for quick, on-the-go clean-ups in your car. Its slim design easily fits into cup holders and tight spaces, while its strong suction makes it easy to pick up every little crumb.

How it’s sustainable: The AeroSlim features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for energy efficiency and includes a washable filter, cutting down on waste from disposable filters. Bissell also supports a vacuum recycling program, helping keep old models out of landfills and adding to the brand’s eco-conscious initiatives.

$42 at Lowe's
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Performance Hand Vacuum Kit

car vacuum cleaners with multiple parts
Source: The Home Depot

Built for power and convenience, this RYOBI hand vacuum offers strong suction and a versatile design to handle all kinds of car messes. Its 18V battery is part of the RYOBI ONE+ system, meaning you can swap it with other RYOBI tools.

How it’s sustainable: This vacuum uses a washable HEPA filter, which reduces waste from disposable filters. RYOBI’s ONE+ system also minimizes the need for extra chargers and batteries by allowing the same battery to power multiple tools, cutting down on electronic waste. Plus, RYOBI products are known for durability.

$89 at The Home Depot

Black+Decker dustbuster furbuster AdvanceClean+ Pet Handheld Vacuum

car vacuum cleaner
Source: Black+Decker

Designed with pet owners in mind, this Black+Decker handheld vacuum is powerful enough to tackle stubborn pet hair and dirt in your car. Its cordless design and extra-long crevice tool make it easy to get a thorough clean.

How it’s sustainable: This model comes with a washable filter, which cuts down on disposable filter waste. Black+Decker prioritizes energy efficiency, using an energy-efficient lithium-ion battery that holds a charge longer, reducing the need for frequent recharging. The brand also focuses on creating durable, high-quality products that help minimize replacements and reduce overall environmental impact.

$80 (was $100) at Black+Decker
