How do reusable coffee filters work?

According to JavaPresse , each of the different coffee filter types — paper, cloth, and metal — creates a different tasting brewed coffee. The concept of coffee creation is basically the same across all three types. Boiling water comes up through the pot, then drips down over the coffee grounds that are held in the filter. The resultant brew comes out the bottom and the grounds are filtered out by the filter. However, the coffee brewing method differs with each type of coffee filter.

The other difference between the filters lies in their reusability. Cloth and metal filters are both highly reusable. Metal filters, in particular, can last entire lifetimes without needing to be replaced. Some of the newest cloth filters on the market aren't just reusable, they are also made sustainably out of natural materials. Paper filters, while sometimes compostable, are still a huge waste of non-reusable paper.

