Here’s What It’s Actually Like to Take a Road Trip in an Electric Vehicle

When boarding our individual Chevrolet 2022 Bolt EUV, I was honestly a little nervous — I hadn't driven a new car in years, and these in particular are incredibly sleek. My assigned model was a vibrant turquoise, and upon opening the door, the screen on the dashboard flashed the Chevy logo and blared a quiet sound, to acknowledge my presence (very high-tech). The leather interior smelled fresh, and soon, I learned the seats had both AC and heating, in addition to car's climate control — what a luxury.

Chevrolet's reps gave us the run-down of the car: where its charging ports are, how to turn it on and off, how to determine how much energy it has, and more. They took each of us around the block to show us how the car drives, and to test out its single pedal assist function (which I will get to later). All seemed straightforward, so we connected our phones to the car's Bluetooth and in-car WiFi, entered our destination into the dashboard's built-in GPS, and braced ourselves for a three hour journey.