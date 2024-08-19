Home > Small Changes > Style Is It Safe to Order From Social Media Shops? These Precautions Can Help You Avoid Scams Pros share what you need to know before hitting "buy now." By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 19 2024, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you're anything like me, you've probably found yourself mindlessly scrolling TikTok as you lay in bed at night, marveling over all of the different items that your favorite influencers can't stop gushing over, or those targeted ads that keep popping up on your "For You" page.

While shopping these items — which can include clothing, household goods, and everything in-between — can seem like a quick and easy way to find your new favorite product, you have to stop and ask yourself if it's safe to order things from TikTok Shop? According to experts, the answer is "it depends." Here's everything you need to know about how to stay safe while making purchases on TikTok Shop.

Is TikTok Shop safe to order from?

Your "For You" page may seem like it's full of ads featuring everything you've ever wanted — and more than a few things you didn't know you wanted— marked down to prices that are so low you can't even begin to imagine scrolling past. Tragically, some of these deals are too good to be true.

While TikTok reps have released statements that its e-commerce department is "committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment," like the one issued to Good Housekeeping, many people have complained about their experience with the social media-based retailer, including some small businesses.

The woman behind the CAKES Body account used the platform to explain how she had been made aware that multiple different users were pretending to be her or a representative working on her behalf to sell fake CAKES covers. This kind of scam left customers in the lurch with defective or inferior products, earning her brand a bad reputation.

Here's how to tell if a TikTok Shop is legit.

If you've found a deal that you're worried may be too good to be true, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a few tips for you. Steve Bernas, the BBB's president and CEO, included his suggestions in a statement shared by a Chicago NBC News affiliate. First and foremost, he said that you should always follow basic safety tips whenever you're shopping online, which includes doing some research on the seller and their website before forking over any money.

Next, he says that you should carefully read through any reviews or comments to see what real users have said, be mindful of anything that seems like it may have come from a bot or paid commenter, and opt to shop with brands verified on the app. If you're feeling pretty good about your potential purchase, Bernas says you should check the return policy to ensure that it complies with the platform's standard 30-day timeline in case what you receive doesn't look anything like what you ordered.

Lastly, Bernas says that you should always make sure that you're making your purchases using a credit card since these types of transactions are easier to dispute if something goes wrong.