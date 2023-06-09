6 Thrift Stores in San Jose That You Have to Visit
The next time you are headed to San Jose, Calif., consider shopping sustainably and heading to one of these thrift stores.
Finding something you like while thrifting can feel so much more rewarding than buying something new. It’s all to do with the hunt, the one-of-a-kind feeling, the gratification of giving clothes a second life instead of letting them go to waste. Thrifting is not only fun, but it’s also an environmentally mindful way to shop.
So, with this, let’s check out the best thrift stores in San Jose, California.
Black and Brown
At 751 West San Carlos Street, Black and Brown is a men’s and women’s consignment store that sells modern, designer and vintage clothes. The shop's online ordering system is undergoing maintenance as of publication, but you can still check out Black and Brown's Instagram to buy a piece you like.
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
At 1103 Branham Lane, the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is a chain thrift store run by the American Cancer Society. The resale locations have gently used or new merchandise, vintage and modern items, available for shopping online and in store. All proceeds from the store go to the American Cancer Society.
Crossroads Trading Co.
At 1959 West San Carlos Street, Crossroads Trading Co. is the best thrift spot for when you want a lot of options. With 580 Yelp reviews, Crossroads Trading Co. sits at the top for the one of the largest thrift spots with so many pieces to choose from. Plus, you can find Crossroads stores in many other cities around the U.S.
Moon Zooom
At 1630 West San Carlos Street, Moon Zooom is a bargain vintage spot with a cool origin story. The location was originally a tile and kitchen supply shop in the 1940s, and later became an antique spot in the 1980s. The space then sold again, and reopened in the 1990s as “Moon Zooom Collectibles and Clothing,” a name that comes from a 1950s snow sled that still sits in the back of the shop today.
It’s a great spot for old fashion finds, and was even voted the best vintage clothing store by Metro Silicon Valley in 2022.
Classic Loot
At 570 North 6th Street, Classic Loot is the recommended spot for those who can’t get enough of the 2000s aesthetic. Classic Loot's Instagram is full of Y2K outfit inspiration, plus kawaii plushies, zodiac stickers, and charms that say things like “Bad Bitch.”
Although most of the marketing is geared toward Gen Z and the 2000s style specifically, Yelp reviewers say that Classic Loot’s inventory also appeals to those who prefer the grungier or preppier styles.
Teen Challenge South Bay Thrift Store
Located at 1897 West San Carlos Street, Teen Challenge South Bay Thrift Store has clothing, shoes, accessories, books, and collectibles, but is most known for their furniture selection. It’s a recommended spot for young adults or college students who are looking to furnish their living space sustainably and cheaply.
As said by one Yelp reviewer, “As an ongoing mid-century furniture hunter and college student I can never afford to buy the true iconic pieces but I treasure places that have great pieces and don't even know. Teen Challenge is definitely one of those places.”