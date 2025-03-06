5 Helpful Reasons to Explain Why Your Cat May Be Licking You Cats often partake in allogrooming — even with humans. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 6 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Soliman Cifuentes/Unsplash

Cat parents, this one's for you. One moment, your cat gives you a trademark love bite, and then the next, they lick the spot they just bit. Is your cat partaking in what's known as "allogrooming," or is your kitty trying to communicate something else to you? A companion cat licking their humans is a fairly common behavior, so there isn't necessarily immediate cause for alarm — unless your cat has rarely displayed a desire to lick you in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we explore five possible explanations as to why your companion kitty wants to lick you. If you suspect that your cat is displaying behavior inconsistent with their usual selves, and if they are licking you — and/or themselves — aggressively or excessively, contact a veterinarian so that they can investigate if the licking portends a serious medical concern.

Your cat is licking you because they are grooming you.

Cats have a reputation for being clean animals due to their prolific grooming instincts. As the Sheba brand explains, cats may lick their humans to clean them. By engaging in allogrooming, your kitty is displaying trust in you, and this is one way through which they display their bond with you.

Article continues below advertisement

This doesn't necessarily mean your cat thinks you should be bathing more frequently. Rather, this is a bonding technique and a heartfelt way in which your kitty is communicating their love for you. Consider this reason to be one rooted in love and affection.

Article continues below advertisement

Your cat may lick you excessively if they are feeling anxious or need medical attention.

As Jackson Galaxy notes in the beginning of the video above, excessive licking may be a red flag that your cat needs some kind of support. Whether something in your home — such as the presence of a new cat or separation anxiety — is causing your cat to feel anxious or scared, excessive grooming is a symptom that should be monitored closely and communicated to a veterinarian.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Eastgate Animal Hospital, aside from common household stressors, your cat may be excessively licking due to medical concerns that a veterinarian should investigate immediately. These reasons can include an allergic reaction, a wound that may not be visible to you, a bacterial infection, or other medical reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Your cat may find the taste of your skin or hair interesting.

As veterinarian Dr. Jeffrey Levy explains in the video above, your cat may be attracted to the taste of something on your skin or in your hair. Various behaviors can cause the skin to taste salty, from a good cry to working up a sweat through exercise. If your cat is licking you, they may enjoy the taste of the saltiness of your skin.

Article continues below advertisement

If your cat tends to lick your hair often, avoid engaging in this behavior if you have any products in your hair. Cats should never ingest serums, essential oils, or other products. If your cat licked your hair and ingested one of these products, consult a veterinarian immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

Your cat is expressing affection for you.

As Jackson Galaxy notes in the video above, the desire to express affection through licking is instinctual. Especially if kittens were weaned too early, this may be a more common occurrence. "These things are direct lines to the earliest memories of protection, of security, of affection. They will do the same thing to you," Galaxy explains in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Your cat is engaging in "scent marking."