Home > Small Changes > Pets What Is "Allogrooming?" How Cats Groom Each Other (and You!) to Bond Bonded cats are more likely to engage in mutual grooming. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 23 2024, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If your companion cat has shown a propensity for grooming other cats in your family — and maybe even you, too — you might be wondering why they have taken on this nurturing behavior. Cats are prolific self-groomers, which is actually why they smell so good. Our family has observed our senior rescues grooming younger fosters on countless occasions, while other times, pairs of young fosters adorably attempt to mimic this behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Why do some cats enjoy grooming each other and what accounts for these behavior traits? Why do some cats groom their humans, and what does all of this have to do with your cat's personality? Let's explore grooming behavior in cats and why this is so fascinating to observe.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Why do cats groom each other?

Cats groom each other for many reasons, and mutual grooming is a pro-social behavior that helps them bond and keep each other clean. According to a vet-reviewed article on Catster, cats groom each other as a means of bonding. Per Catster, this mutual grooming behavior is known as "allogrooming." Because scent plays such a crucial role in a cat's understanding of their world, grooming is one way to mark a cat's scent on another cat.

According to the Illinois-based Whitney Veterinary Hospital, allogrooming can help cats relieve stress, as the behavior releases feel-good endorphins. Per Whitney Veterinary Hospital, the behavior promotes feeling calm, safe, and peaceful. Additionally, cats may groom one another to establish a hierarchy within the home, but this grooming will likely appear gentle and calm.

Article continues below advertisement

There are practical reasons why cats engage in mutual grooming, too. According to a Rover.com article, some parts of a cat's body are difficult to groom themselves, so the aid of another cat helps them stay clean in hard-to-reach areas. Especially when one cat grooms the other cat's facial area, this has the dual benefit of reaching various spots that release feel-good pheromones, which promotes bonding.

Finally, per Rover.com, mother cats groom their young to keep them clean and reinforce feelings of comfort. As my family has observed with senior and young foster cats without their biological mother present, older cats may assume this role to teach younger cats how to groom themselves and be a pseudo-parent to them as they mature.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Why do cats groom humans?

Cats can groom their humans for many reasons, some affectionate and some portend reasons to visit the vet. According to a PetMD by Chewy article written by Dr. Alison Gerken, DVM, your companion cat may lick or groom you to mimic a behavior from their mother as a kitten. Your cat is expressing her affection to you, and you can view this act as a loving one, as she considers you "part of [her] group," according to Dr. Gerken.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, per Dr. Gerken, your cat may enjoy the attention he receives in return for grooming you. Your natural scent (or sweet-smelling sweat) may also be attractive to your cat, which is why he enjoys grooming you. Per PetMD by Chewy, be sure your skin is free of fragrances or essential oils so your cat doesn't accidentally ingest it.