What Is Your Cat Trying to Tell You? Breaking Down Common Feline Sounds and Expressions

Cats can be incredibly hard to read — even our own fur babies sometimes seem determined to act in ways that vex, delight, or infuriate us, though this isn’t news, especially not to seasoned cat parents. After all, the innately mysterious nature of our feline friends has fascinated human beings for centuries.

Cats might be as lovable and loyal as their canine counterparts, but they are also notoriously moody and mercurial. That said, the keys to understanding their true intentions lie in their vocalizations and body language — cats are neither as inscrutable nor as mysterious as we might think they are. Not only that, it turns out understanding what your cat is trying to tell you might be as easy as learning to speak the language.

Your cat’s vocalizations can mean different things.

According to Meowingtons, cat language is more than just a series of differently-pitched meows. Different portions of a cat’s meow mean different things. It could be a greeting, a cry for attention, or a demand for more food. Cats also chirrup or trill when they want attention. This sound is similar to a mix between a meow and purr, which is usually combined with a raised tail. Sometimes it’s just another plea for food, though. In fact, most of these sounds could signify a desire to eat.

According to Sciencenorway, cat’s meow for us in the same way that they meow for their mothers. In the wild, this behavior would usually end when the kitten reached adulthood, but domestic cats continue to use this purposeful mewling when speaking to their people. Why? Because it works! We respond to this behavior in the same loving, supportive way that their mothers would. In that sense, we end up becoming our cat’s true pet parents.

Source: Getty Images This cat is telling you to back off.

Cats will also purr when they are comfortable, relaxed, or content. You may have noticed cats purring when you pet them or when they are lying comfortably on your lap. At the same time, however, cats will also purr to help themselves feel better when they are sick or to help fix a broken bone. According to WIRED, the resonant frequency of a cat’s purr can actually promote tissue regeneration in the same way as high-impact exercise.

Hissing usually means that your cat is unhappy or feeling threatened, which is usually pretty obvious. Finally, there’s caterwauling: the long, drawn-out meow that you always see cartoon cats engaging in on neighborhood fences at night. Excessive yowling could mean that your cat is in heat or, in older cats, it might mean they are in distress. Either way, if your cat is yowling that much, you’re probably going to want to talk to your vet, just in case.

Source: Getty Images This cat is also telling you to back off.