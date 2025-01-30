Why Do Cats Yell When Carrying Their Toys? This Adorable Behavior, Explained
Cats experience so much joy from their playtime with their humans.
Updated Jan. 30 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET
If you have a cat in your home, you have undoubtedly experienced the adorable sounds that cats make when they play with their favorite toys. No matter the age, cats share many behavioral commonalities across their lifespan, but one of the cutest has to be when they happily yell with a cat toy in their mouth.
If you have observed this behavior and never fully understood why they do this, then this story is for you. As you learn more about the nuances of feline behavior and your companion cat's unique personality, you will be able to bond in more special ways with her and make playtime even more enjoyable.
Why do cats yell when carrying a toy?
There are several reasons why your cat may be yelling while carrying a toy, and most of them are joyous and downright adorable. According to a vet-reviewed article in Catster, your cat may be doing this because they want to attract your attention to play with them.
Similarly, have you considered that as much as we believe we are training our companion animals, they are training us?
As PangoVet explains, cats may exhibit this behavior because it has earned your love and attention in the past, and they recognize that when they yell with a toy in their mouth, it elicits a positive response from you.
You may also consider, per PangoVet, that this is just one example of your cat's unique personality in action. Some cats are much more vocal than others, and as long as there is no underlying medical concern, your cat may very well enjoy vocalizing while at play.
Why do cats bring you toys?
Cats may bring their toys to you for any number of reasons, from a desire to engage with you to the need for your assistance.
In my experience, if your cat is bringing her favorite toy to you, this may be an expression of love and trust that she knows she may safely engage in play with you.
Perhaps your cat doesn't look so happy while yelling with their toy as they bring it to you.
According to Rover, this may signify that their toy needs some TLC. If your kitty's toy has loose strings and has seen better days, it may be time to replace the toy so as not to cause an unnecessary choking hazard.
Alternatively, your cat may be following behaviors they learned as kittens and leaning into their instincts. Per Catster, kittens learn to hunt when their mother brings them vulnerable prey to pursue. Your cat bringing you a toy may be their instinctual way of "teaching" you how to hunt.
Finally, per Rover, if your cat brings you a toy, this may be their way of signifying that they need you to look after the toy for some time.
Considering that their toy represents caught prey, a cat's instinct is to hide their prey if they aren't going to eat it right away. This behavior could represent their trust that you will watch over their prey and keep it safe without stealing it from them.