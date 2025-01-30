Why Do Cats Yell When Carrying Their Toys? This Adorable Behavior, Explained Cats experience so much joy from their playtime with their humans. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Jan. 30 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Piotr Musioł/Unsplash

If you have a cat in your home, you have undoubtedly experienced the adorable sounds that cats make when they play with their favorite toys. No matter the age, cats share many behavioral commonalities across their lifespan, but one of the cutest has to be when they happily yell with a cat toy in their mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

If you have observed this behavior and never fully understood why they do this, then this story is for you. As you learn more about the nuances of feline behavior and your companion cat's unique personality, you will be able to bond in more special ways with her and make playtime even more enjoyable.

Article continues below advertisement

Why do cats yell when carrying a toy?

There are several reasons why your cat may be yelling while carrying a toy, and most of them are joyous and downright adorable. According to a vet-reviewed article in Catster, your cat may be doing this because they want to attract your attention to play with them. Similarly, have you considered that as much as we believe we are training our companion animals, they are training us?

As PangoVet explains, cats may exhibit this behavior because it has earned your love and attention in the past, and they recognize that when they yell with a toy in their mouth, it elicits a positive response from you. You may also consider, per PangoVet, that this is just one example of your cat's unique personality in action. Some cats are much more vocal than others, and as long as there is no underlying medical concern, your cat may very well enjoy vocalizing while at play.

Article continues below advertisement

Why do cats bring you toys?

Cats may bring their toys to you for any number of reasons, from a desire to engage with you to the need for your assistance. In my experience, if your cat is bringing her favorite toy to you, this may be an expression of love and trust that she knows she may safely engage in play with you.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps your cat doesn't look so happy while yelling with their toy as they bring it to you. According to Rover, this may signify that their toy needs some TLC. If your kitty's toy has loose strings and has seen better days, it may be time to replace the toy so as not to cause an unnecessary choking hazard.

Article continues below advertisement

Alternatively, your cat may be following behaviors they learned as kittens and leaning into their instincts. Per Catster, kittens learn to hunt when their mother brings them vulnerable prey to pursue. Your cat bringing you a toy may be their instinctual way of "teaching" you how to hunt.