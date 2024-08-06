Home > Small Changes > Pets Why Do Cats Smell so Good? There Are Three Primary Reasons for Their Odor Cats are among the cleanest animals, which helps them smell so good. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 6 2024, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: iStock

If you're a loving cat parent, you know that cats don't shove their butts into our faces to prove that they are naturally sweet-smelling creatures. Considering that cats don't take traditional baths in water like other companion animals do, you may have noticed that your beloved feline generally smells nice.

How is it possible that cats smell sweet without the use of bath products or other forms of cleaning? Let's explore the reasons, from the most obvious to the more scientific and complex, why your cat smells so good and how you can continue to cater to your kitty's health.

Cats have several scent glands that may give off a pleasant smell.

According to the Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital, some cat parents describe their cat's aroma as sweet, perfumey, or generally pleasant. One reason is the number of scent glands with which humans come into contact when we cuddle our cats. We're most likely nuzzling our cat's head, and per the Oakhurst vet, detecting a sweet smell "could be explained by the scent glands near the ears, mouth, or chin."

Your cat smells good because their environment is clean and healthy, too.

Additionally, per the Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital, your companion cat is likely flourishing in a clean, smoke-free home and finds it easier to remain clean in such an environment. Cats are known lovers of sleeping on our beds, couches, and atop our clothes that may be lying around. With consistently freshly laundered sheets and clothing and a generally clean home to boot, our kitties' pleasant, fresh smell may be a byproduct of being around such cleanliness.

Cats are amazing self-groomers who keep their bodies clean.

As Hill's Pet Nutrition explains, cats are prolific self-groomers and may occasionally engage in mutual grooming of others within their home. Cats may spend up to half their days grooming themselves, which explains why your cat's coat looks so healthy and smells so pleasant. A cat's rough tongue, according to Uahpet, helps dislodge dirt and debris from their fur that might otherwise cause a foul odor.

Per Hill's, this consistent caretaking of their body helps spread their pleasant scent pheromones throughout their coat: "A cat can even use her front paws to stimulate tiny oil glands on her head. The oil is a cat's 'perfume' and is spread all over the body." Because self-grooming is such a natural behavior for cats, if you observe your cat grooming themselves less frequently — or more obsessively — than they usually do, seek out a veterinarian for help to closely monitor your cat's health and behavior.

Cats are naturally clean animals, and their behavior reflects it.

If you've ever watched your companion kitty groom themselves after finishing a plate of food, you're observing their natural instincts toward cleanliness, according to Uahpet. Also, cats spend a lot of time perfecting their litter box routine, burying their waste from would-be predators (or the family dog) thus keeping their environment odor-free. If you notice any unusual litter box behavior and no changes have been made to your cat's diet or litter, consult a veterinarian immediately.

A cat's sweet smell may indicate health problems on the horizon.

