Does My Cat Know That I Love Him?

This one is more important than you might think. Cats can get bored being cooped up inside all day, and while they like naps as much as the next person, they still thrive with stimulation. Play games with your cat, give them puzzle toys with treats hidden in them, or let them jump after a bundle of feathers on a string. Even a box or rolled up ball of paper towel will keep most of them busy. These activities will enhance your relationship and prove to them that you’re fun to be around.