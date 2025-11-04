Tom Brady Cloned His Dog Thanks to a Company He Invested In — Details Here The going rate seems to be about $50,000 to clone a pet. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 4 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: tombrady/Instagram

National Football League (NFL) legend Tom Brady is known for many things, but the latest news from the transcendent quarterback is an ethical quandary for some. Brady's current dog, Junie, was cloned from his beloved former dog, Lua, who passed away in 2023. The science behind animal cloning is still evolving, with some in the industry going so far as to believe that animal cloning can one day bring back dinosaurs from their DNA.

Did Brady simply use his wealth to clone a beloved companion animal, or is the science behind it unethical and to be avoided? Is something more nefarious at play? Below, we review the latest news that Brady cloned one dog and is currently living with that cloned animal. Continue reading to learn more about this wild scientific news.

Tom Brady's dog, Junie, was cloned from his former dog, Lua.

According to a report in People, Brady is an investor in the company Colossal Biosciences. Prior to the death of Lua, his pit bull mix who passed away in 2023, Colossal Biosciences collected Lua's blood in order to clone her. The resulting dog — a clone of Lua — is named Junie, but curiously, Brady hadn't announced the news for about two years. Why, you might be wondering, could that be?

Tom Brady revealed that his current dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua, who died in December 2023, per @baileykrich 🤯



The dogs were cloned by Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that Brady is an investor in, using blood collected prior to Lua's death pic.twitter.com/1yEYrjILqz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2025

As People reveals, Brady — the investor in Colossal Biosciences — timed the announcement of Lua's cloning with the Colossal Biosciences acquisition of Viagen Pets and Equine, the company that cloned Barbra Streisand and Paris Hilton's dogs. You might recall the name Colossal Biosciences, as they famously birthed a dire wolf puppy — labeled a "de-extincted animal" — and two litters of cloned red wolves, according to a news release.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady told People. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed. [The company] gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog...[and I am] excited how Colossal and Viagen's tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

Wow: Tom Brady revealed that his current dog, Junie, is a CLONE of his late dog, Lua, who died in December 2023.



"My animals, they mean the world to me. ... I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's… pic.twitter.com/Ypl9OMxGzC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2025

Brady seems to be a happy investor in Colossal Biosciences and his work with them led to the cloning of one family dog and the resulting birth of another family dog. Brady also doesn't seem bothered by the ethics of the company or their work to "de-extinct" various animals, which has led to several breakthroughs over the years.

