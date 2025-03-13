Are Scientists Bringing Back Dinosaurs? Here's What We Know About the Latest Efforts Is the emergence of woolly mice the precursor to larger experimentation? By Jamie Bichelman Published March 13 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: 铮 夏/Unsplash

Any time news is made upon the discovery of dinosaur fossils and unhatched dino eggs, our minds tend to wander into the possibilities of dinosaurs one day walking among us. As researchers are finding evidence of the prehistoric presence of dinosaurs from hundreds of millions of years ago in the U.S., is it really that unfathomable to posit that scientists may see these discoveries and become inspired to bring dinosaurs back? As scientists continue to bioengineer lab mice, anything is possible.

All of that said, are the concerns that scientists are bringing back dinosaurs legitimate? What does the latest research say, and are scientists currently trying to accomplish this feat? We answer these questions, and more, below.

Are scientists bringing back dinosaurs?

No, it does not appear that most scientists currently believe that dinosaurs can be brought back from extinction. As dinosaur researcher Dr. Susie Maidment tells the London-based Natural History Museum, while dinosaur DNA that may be one million years old (or older) has been found in the past, the delicate nature of how DNA breaks down due to environmental factors over time makes it unlikely that dinosaurs as we know them can be brought back from extinction.

"The idea that we may one day find a mosquito or biting fly from the Mesozoic with some parts of the blood still preserved is not outrageous," Maidment explained, also adding that "even if you find blood or soft tissue, you don't necessarily find DNA." Furthermore, it appears that the ability to clone a dinosaur is scientifically impossible, leaving the process of reverse-engineering a dinosaur as a plausible option.

@deextinct We are bringing back the Dodo and Mammoth - Will Dinosaurs be next? #deextinction #extinct #animals Can we bring back the Dinosaurs? While the idea of resurrecting dinosaurs may sound like a thrilling adventure, the current scientific limitations make it unfeasible. Unlike the dodo and woolly mammoth, dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years, leaving no living relatives or viable DNA samples to work with. Although the Jurassic Park movies may have sparked our imagination, in reality, the scientific community is not yet able to bring these prehistoric giants back to life. Nonetheless, researchers continue to push the boundaries of science and technology, and who knows what the future may hold for the possibilities of cloning and resurrecting extinct species. ♬ original sound - DeExtinct

Ethical concerns, however, would then arise, per Maidment, of bringing back an animal wholly unsuited to adapt to the current world. "...An animal that died out naturally, perhaps 150 million years ago, is not going to recognize anything in this world if you bring it back," Maidment said. "What is it going to eat when grass hadn't evolved back then? What is its function, where do we put it, does anyone own it?"

Dr. Logan Kistler, an ancient DNA expert at the National Museum of Natural History, believes that the premise of Jurassic Park cannot be fulfilled in real life. Per the Smithsonian, researchers like Kistler instead may investigate prehistoric plants, woolly dogs, or other flora and fauna, though the DNA may either be too degraded or no longer exist on the planet.

Nevertheless, some scientists will never give up the fight, earnestly believing that the clue to bringing back dinosaurs lies within the unfound remains somewhere on the planet. “I don’t think we should ever rule out getting dinosaur DNA from dinosaur fossils,” professor Mary Schweitzer tells the Guardian. “We’re not there yet, and maybe we won’t find it, but I guarantee we won’t if we don’t continue to look.”

Scientists have bred woolly mice in their quest to bring back the woolly mammoth.

Although scientists like Kistler hold firm that too many barriers exist to bring back the woolly mammoth, that hasn't stopped other researchers from attempting to do so. "We've got all the technology we need," Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm told Sky News in April 2024. Indeed, a year later, TIME reported on March 4 that scientists from that firm successfully bred woolly mice by way of gene editing.