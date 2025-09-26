Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe Went Into a Coma — Here’s What’s Going on with Him "Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 26 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lewishamilton

As much as we try to draw a line between pets and people, that line often blurs once you become a pet owner. Your dog or cat starts to feel more like a child or companion than just a furry friend, and when something’s wrong with them, it hits you hard. That’s especially true for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and his English bulldog, Roscoe, whom he’s cared for since adopting him in 2013.

Roscoe is a big part of Lewis’s life, he even has his own Instagram account, which has racked up over 1 million followers. So when Lewis shared photos on Sept. 26, 2025, of Roscoe in the hospital and sedated, fans immediately grew concerned. Here’s what’s going on.

What happened to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe?

Lewis Hamilton announced on his Instagram on Sept. 26, 2025, that his English bulldog Roscoe had fallen into a coma after undergoing testing for pneumonia. Lewis shared that Roscoe had “caught pneumonia again,” and it was affecting his breathing. He decided to admit him to the hospital, and to keep him calm while doctors assessed his condition, they sedated him. During the process, Lewis revealed that Roscoe’s heart had stopped, something no pet owner ever wants to hear.

Thankfully, the doctors were able to restore his heartbeat, but Roscoe remains in a coma. “We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support,” Lewis wrote, sharing a few photos of Roscoe sedated on the hospital bed with him by his side. Naturally, the post drew an outpouring of support and prayers from fans of both Lewis and Roscoe.

Lewis Hamilton withdrew from the Pirelli tyre test so he could stay by Roscoe’s side.

While Roscoe rarely leaves Lewis’s side, when work or travel takes him away, studio animal trainer Kirstin McMillan, who has cared for Roscoe since he was a puppy, usually steps in. This time, though, Lewis isn’t leaving until he knows Roscoe is okay. As a result, he won’t be driving in the Pirelli tyre test on Sept. 26, per Sky News, with Zhou Guanyu standing in for him.

While Kirstin hasn’t posted anything about Roscoe’s current condition as of this writing, her past Instagram posts show the bond she and Roscoe share. In February 2025, she shared a clip of a game she used to play with him as a puppy, and still plays now, writing, “Now that he’s a senior, it’s no different and you cannot believe how strong this boy’s jaws are still.”