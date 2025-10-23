Pet Parents Beware: Another Pet Food Brand Recalled Due to Salmonella Multiple sub-brands have been recalled by the pet food company. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 23 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Mathew Coulton/Unsplash

Another week, another infuriating recall of contaminated food due to Salmonella. This month, the Foodynamics pet food company has distributed tainted dog food as well as contaminated cat food that puts countless companion animals at risk of serious injury or death. If you are a pet parent, you will want to follow the story below closely to ensure that you are feeding your companion animals the safest, contamination-free food possible. Just which brands have been affected?

Below, we explain the latest pet food recall as well as which brands to be on the lookout for to avoid or discard in order to ensure your companion animal is safe. Continue reading to learn all about the Foodynamics pet food recall and which brands under the company umbrella are under fire for selling food contaminated with Salmonella.

The Foodynamics pet food company recalled several brands due to Salmonella contamination.

According to the Company Announcement on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website, the Foodynamics pet food company is recalling freeze-dried pet treats sold under the Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, Kanu Pets, and What’s In the Bowl brands. Each of the products being recalled involves chicken hearts being manufactured into treat form. It's almost as if chickens should never be utilized as food — for humans or companion animals — due to the safety risks and cruelty towards them.

The following Foodynamics pet food products were recalled: Raw Dog Barkery Treats for Cats and Dogs: Freeze Dried Whole Chicken Hearts

What’s In the Bowl: Freeze Dried Whole Chicken Hearts

BellePepper Cats: Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices

BellePepper Cats: Freeze Dried Sample Treats (Unpackaged & Unlabeled)

Kanu Pets: Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw Treats.

CORRECTION: Foodynamics Recalls Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, and Kanu Pets Brand Freeze-Dried Pet Treats Because Of Possible Salmonella Contamination https://t.co/vDGgAaZowq pic.twitter.com/8skynZYgYR — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 17, 2025

"Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting," according to the Company Announcement on the FDA website. "Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

The recalled pet food products originated in Wisconsin and were disseminated to retail stores throughout Wisconsin, New York, and Florida. The affected Raw Dog Barkery products were distributed to SimplyDried Treats as well as to Magpies Gourmet Dog Treats in Wisconsin. "Foodynamics successfully traced 100% of the product distribution and has contacted all direct customers. No adverse health effects have been reported in pets or humans to date," per the Company Announcement on the FDA website.

