Cat Food Recalls 2025: FDA Recalls Cat Food Over Bird Flu Concerns We'll continue to update this list of cat food recalls throughout the year. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 5 2025, 9:44 a.m. ET

Calling all cat parents! The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of a popular cat food product. Customers are being asked to check their cabinets before feeding their pets to ensure that they don't have the recalled item in their homes. As a reminder, the FDA issues recalls when items are not safe to be consumed or when there are concerns that they could've come into contact with something that could cause an adverse reaction.

Keep reading to learn more about the 2025 cat food recalls, including what you need to do if you've purchased this food and how you can go about getting a refund.

Source: Daniel Dan/Unsplash

Wild Coast Raw has issued a recall of its raw cat food in March 2025.

The FDA posted information about the recall to its website on Mar. 1, 2025. According to the statement, Wild Coast LLC (which also does business under the name Wild Coast Raw) issued a voluntary recall of its Frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula for cats. The recall includes both 16- and 24-ounce packages of the frozen food and pertains to the following lid numbers: 22660

22653

22641

22639

22672

22664 These items all have a best if used by date of Dec. 25, 2025.

There is an additional recall issued for items that may include some of the raw materials used in the packaging, which could include items with lot codes 22660 and 22664. The FDA says that this recall was issued after a routine inspection found evidence of H5N1 (AKA: bird flu). Anyone who purchased this food is being instructed to discontinue using it immediately and to dispose of it in a way that will prevent wild animals from eating it.

Source: Luzstudio/Unsplash