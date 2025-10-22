Millions of Eggs Have Been Recalled in Multiple States Due to Salmonella Contamination Do not consume Black Sheep or Kenz Henz branded eggs. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 22 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Jakub Kapusnak/Unsplash

Another day, another recall of eggs due to Salmonella contamination. More than 6 million eggs were recently recalled by the Black Sheep Egg Company, and millions more recalled eggs from another brand are right behind them. It is almost as if nothing was learned from the Salmonella outbreak of 2024, which contaminated countless eggs and put an untold number of consumers at risk. Why have so many eggs been recalled throughout 2025, and what brand is responsible for the latest recall?

Below, we report on the details of the latest egg recall due to Salmonella, as well as which brands you absolutely must stay away from to ensure your family's health. Continue reading to learn all of the details about the most recent egg recall and what to do if you believe you may have purchased the affected, tainted eggs.

Source: Erol Ahmed/Unsplash

Black Sheep Egg Company recall details:

According to the page dedicated to ongoing alerts and advisories for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) recall of Black Sheep Egg Company's eggs, the FDA initially inspected the Black Sheep Egg Company’s egg processing facility in September 2025. The FDA's inspection revealed 40 environmental samples that tested positive for seven different strains of Salmonella.

Egg recall upgraded to FDA’s highest alert level due to risk of serious illness https://t.co/TLGJ2GxTvO pic.twitter.com/4AAfTvWVOi — The Independent (@Independent) October 21, 2025

In response to the disturbing environmental sample results, the Black Sheep Egg Company initiated a recall of 12- and 18-count cartons of Black Sheep Egg Company-branded Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs. The Best By dates for these products range from Aug. 22 through Oct. 31. Additionally, the recalled egg UPC codes include: 860010568507 and 860010568538.

Kenz Henz Recalls "Pastured Raised Eggs" Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/MBoGDR1mTv pic.twitter.com/fEcxONzrKy — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 17, 2025

Kenz Henz eggs recall details:

Not to be outdone, the Kenz Henz company in Santa Fe, Texas, recalled its 12-count packages of Grade AA Large Pasture Raised Eggs, according to the Company Announcement on the FDA website. According to a report by NBC 5 Chicago, no illnesses have been reported to date.

"The [recalled] Kenz Henz brand Grade AA Large Eggs are packaged in a 12 count carton marked with UPC code 86949400030, a Julian date of 241 (Aug 30) to 244 (Sep 2) and 246 (Sep 4) to 247 (Sep5) with a best by date of 10/11 to 10/14 and 10/16 to 10/17 stamped on the side."