Millions of Eggs Have Been Recalled in Multiple States Due to Salmonella Contamination
Do not consume Black Sheep or Kenz Henz branded eggs.
Published Oct. 22 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET
Another day, another recall of eggs due to Salmonella contamination. More than 6 million eggs were recently recalled by the Black Sheep Egg Company, and millions more recalled eggs from another brand are right behind them. It is almost as if nothing was learned from the Salmonella outbreak of 2024, which contaminated countless eggs and put an untold number of consumers at risk.
Why have so many eggs been recalled throughout 2025, and what brand is responsible for the latest recall?
Below, we report on the details of the latest egg recall due to Salmonella, as well as which brands you absolutely must stay away from to ensure your family's health.
Black Sheep Egg Company recall details:
According to the page dedicated to ongoing alerts and advisories for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) recall of Black Sheep Egg Company's eggs, the FDA initially inspected the Black Sheep Egg Company’s egg processing facility in September 2025. The FDA's inspection revealed 40 environmental samples that tested positive for seven different strains of Salmonella.
In response to the disturbing environmental sample results, the Black Sheep Egg Company initiated a recall of 12- and 18-count cartons of Black Sheep Egg Company-branded Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs.
The Best By dates for these products range from Aug. 22 through Oct. 31. Additionally, the recalled egg UPC codes include: 860010568507 and 860010568538.
Kenz Henz eggs recall details:
Not to be outdone, the Kenz Henz company in Santa Fe, Texas, recalled its 12-count packages of Grade AA Large Pasture Raised Eggs, according to the Company Announcement on the FDA website.
According to a report by NBC 5 Chicago, no illnesses have been reported to date.
"The [recalled] Kenz Henz brand Grade AA Large Eggs are packaged in a 12 count carton marked with UPC code 86949400030, a Julian date of 241 (Aug 30) to 244 (Sep 2) and 246 (Sep 4) to 247 (Sep5) with a best by date of 10/11 to 10/14 and 10/16 to 10/17 stamped on the side."
The eggs were sold in retail stores throughout Houston, Texas, only.
According to the Company Announcement, those who purchased the 12-count cartons of Kenz Henz Grade AA Pasture Raised Eggs are urged to return them to the store from which they purchased the eggs for a refund. "Consumers with questions may contact the company at 409-457-5934, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m."