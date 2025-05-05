FDA Urges Consumers From 3 US States to Return Tomatoes as They Might Contain Deadly Bacteria

If the bacteria start acting up, it can trigger a series of symptoms including fevers, dehydration, diarrhea, and nausea.

Recently, the Otago Daily Times reported a horrifying outbreak of diarrhoea that is being observed in the cows of Southland. The culprit, as it was found out, was a bacterium called “Salmonella.” Notorious for its microscopic, rod-shaped pink strands, this bacterium can seep inside the bodies of animals, multiply, and start colonizing and invading the intestinal territory little by little, per the University of Edinburgh. Once the bacteria get inside their bodies, they become carriers of the disease.

Each time these animals expel poop, the bacteria within also releases its particles into the soil. When used as a manure or fertilizer, this soil becomes a doorway for the bacteria to enter the bodies of plants. Recently, a South Carolina-based company, Williams Farms Repack LLC, issued a product recall for several varieties of tomato products sold in Georgia, North Carolina & South Carolina, as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a statement on May 2, 2025.

The tomato products recalled by the FDA include those featuring labels from Williams Farms Repack and H&C Farms over a possible Salmonella contamination. If consumed, these tomatoes could pose a hazard to a person’s health, most likely with symptoms like dehydration, fevers, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting. In case of frail or elderly people, young children, and pregnant women, these symptoms can get worse, as per the FDA. Once a person is infected with Salmonella, the bacteria can spread into their bloodstream and trigger a series of more serious illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The bacteria was first discovered in the 1880s by Dr. Daniel Salmon, an American doctor in Veterinary Medicine, per NIH. While studying cattle fever and hog cholera, he stumbled upon Salmonella, which initiated a litany of scientific studies. In this notice, the FDA announced a recall for tomatoes from multiple packaging, including “5x6 25lb, 6x6 25lb, Combo 25lb, 4x4 2-layer, 4x5 2-layer, 60ct 2-layer, 60ct 18lb loose, XL 18lb Loose, and 3ct trays with UPC 0 33383 65504 8.”

Although this recall has been initiated under the knowledge of the FDA and they are currently monitoring the entire scale of the situation, they, by no means, endorse either these tomato products or the company. In a statement on the website, the FDA said, “When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.” For further queries, people can contact Jason Breland at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154, Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST.

The organization is urging American consumers to either discard the product or return it and receive a refund, to avoid illness that may arise from the potential contamination. Furthermore, the Cleveland Clinic suggests some useful measures one can take to reduce the risk of Salmonella infection in the body. For instance, drinking plenty of fluids to keep one’s body hydrated is always a good idea to keep the bacteria at bay. Another preventive measure is to adopt safe food handling practices by always washing your hands before touching a fruit or vegetable.