Pet Parents Beware: There’s Another Dog Food Recall To Be on the Lookout For People should discontinue using this pet food immediately. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 28 2025, 5:42 p.m. ET Source: Ayla Verschueren/Unsplash

Pet parents know that their four-legged family members deserve the very best. That's why many of them splurge on high-end or fancy pet foods that are especially made for their cats and dogs. Unfortunately, our pets cannot communicate with us when something is wrong with their food, which means that they rely on us to let them know when something is off about it. As such, we need to be especially on top of pet food recalls, like all of the dog food recalls that have happened in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

And while there has been more than one recall announced during 2025, it's important to pay attention to the most recent ones as they are announced so that you can avoid giving your pet any food that may have been compromised or contaminated during the production or manufacturing process. Continue reading to learn more about the dog food recall.

Source: Ayla Verschueren/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Viva Raw has issued a recall of multiple dog and cat food products.

Charlotte-based Viva Raw has announced a voluntary recall of several of its pet food products, including: Viva Ground Beef for Dogs

Viva Beef and Turkey for Puppies

Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs

Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs

Viva Chicken for Cats

Viva Pure Chicken The recall includes Lot 21495 for the first two items on the list and Lot 21975 for the remaining products, according to the FDA. According to the retailer, the foods were sold in seven different states, including Kansas and California.

The pet foods were sold in frozen bricks that were packaged in a clear vacuum cover. Customers are being instructed to check the top of the package for the lot number to verify whether or not their food is included in the recall. The products were recalled over concerns that they had become contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes. Fortunately, Newsweek reports that there haven't been any illnesses or deaths as a result of this recall as of the time of publication.

Article continues below advertisement

RECALL ALERT - Viva Raw LLC is voluntarily recalling two lots of dog and cat foods due to contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The recall is for Lot 21495 and Lot 21975. MORE: https://t.co/0tcxiAQvQ9 pic.twitter.com/h6BaDdthMZ — AVMA Recall Watch (@AVMARecallWatch) August 26, 2025

This isn't the only dog food recall of the year.

Unfortunately for pet parents, there have been several different dog food recalls issued in 2025. According to the Dog Food Advisor website, which keeps a running list of the most recent recalls being shared, there have been five other recalls issued this year in addition to the Viva Raw one. Blue Ridge Beef issued a major recall of its puppy food in April 2025 over similar concerns about listeria and salmonella.

Article continues below advertisement

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to Lysten LLC. The Company, which is also known as Answers Pet Food, was called out over multiple violations that were uncovered during a multiple-month inspection that ran from July through October 2024.

🚨#ALERT: Viva Raw Pet Food Recall

The nationwide recall includes Viva Turkey for Dogs, Viva Turkey for Cats, and other brands. The risk is Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. pic.twitter.com/W6Bz0nNuVG — Citizen (@CitizenApp) July 5, 2024