FDA Recalls More Than 6 Million Eggs Over Salmonella Risk — Check if Yours Are Safe

Traces of Salmonella were found during routine testing at Black Sheep Egg Company’s processing facility.

Many everyday food items, including eggs, meat, dairy, and other fresh produce, can sometimes carry harmful bacteria without giving any hints. Such contamination can occur during any stage, including farming, processing, packaging, or transportation, making a way for harmful germs to reach our kitchens. Sometimes, even the foods that look fresh and clean can carry a risk if not stored properly. Recently, Black Sheep Egg Company has issued a major recall of over 6 million eggs due to concerns of Salmonella contamination. This recall affects multiple places in the world and reportedly poses a serious risk to anyone who may have consumed the eggs.

A woman is buying eggs. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | 97)

The recall was announced after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered traces of Salmonella during routine testing at Black Sheep Egg Company’s processing facility, which is located in Arkansas. As reported by Food Network, in the recall alert, the FDA stated, “Of the samples collected, 40 environmental samples were positive for Salmonella, including seven different strains of Salmonella. Some of these strains are known to cause human illness.” But further in their announcement, the agency clarified that currently, there is no evidence linking the company to any active Salmonella outbreak in any region.

A woman is working in an egg factory. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | KARRASTOCK)

As per the official notice, the affected eggs were allegedly shipped to stores and distributors across several states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Texas, California, and Mississippi, among a few others. The FDA advises consumers to look for cartons marked with 'best by' dates ranging from August 22 to November 31, 2025, as these may be a part of the recalled batches, as reported by NBC Chicago. Another major thing to look out for is the products with UPCs 860010568507 and 860010568538. Moving ahead, on October 16, Texas egg producer Kenz Henz also revealed that it was pulling back its 12-count cartons of eggs, as they were supplied by Black Sheep Egg Company.

The recalled Kenz Henz Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs had been available for purchase at retail locations across Houston, as per the official sources. Experts have claimed that the Salmonella bacteria in food items can trigger sudden stomach pain, fever, and diarrhea-like symptoms, often noticeable within a few hours to several days of consuming the contaminated food. While most healthy individuals heal within just a week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that young children, older adults, and those with fragile immune systems may face a higher risk of serious complications, calling for urgent medical care.

A box of brown eggs. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Sergeyryzhov)

Therefore, consumers are now being urged to discard the recalled eggs or bring them back to the store from which they bought them. The FDA also advises that if anyone is unsure about whether their loose eggs are part of the recall, they should be cautious and dispose of them immediately. Soon after this, it is very important to thoroughly wash and disinfect any areas or containers that may have touched the eggs. This must be done to prevent the spread of bacteria. Despite taking all the necessary precautions, if you notice any symptoms of Salmonella, you should get in touch with your health care provider as soon as you can.

