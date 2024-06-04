Home > Green Matters Approved 17 of the Best Natural Pet Food Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Jun. 4 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you’re a human who prefers to live and eat somewhat naturally, why not apply those values when it comes to feeding your cat or dog? Fortunately, there are a slew of brands out there making dog and cat food that is more on the natural side of things. Here are our picks of 17 of the best natural pet food brands. Vote for the best natural pet food brands once a day until July 2, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on July 11, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best natural pet food brand!

Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo's food meets AAFCO and the Global Nutrition Committee of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) standards. Blue Buffalo offers numerous food products for dogs and cats with various needs, and the brand promises that its products "contain the finest natural ingredients, providing wholesome nutrition."

Cat Person

If you don't have much time to shop for pet food, let us introduce the cat food subscription service Cat Person. All wet food is made sustainably in Thailand, and all dry food products are made in the U.S. to meet or exceed AAFCO standards. All seafood used in Cat Person recipes is Marine Stewardship Council-certified.

Darwin's Pet

Darwin's Pet claims to use "fair and conscious sourcing" for ingredients for its raw pet food, with special attention to the Natural Selections line, which contains only "grass-fed" beef. Those with service dogs get a discount!

Earthborn Holistic

Earthborn Holistic's pet food is family-owned and organic, and the company makes food for dogs and cats. Earthborn Holistic is a member of UPCs for Trees, which participates in reforestation efforts in multiple countries. All its bags are made of 25 percent recycled material and are recyclable.

Feline Natural

New Zealand's Feline Natural is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, Sustainable Business Network, and Soft Plastic Recycling. The company's cat food meets AAFCO standards and is grain-free and non-GMO.

Hill's

Major brand Hill's makes dog and cat food that meets or exceeds the nutritional standards provided by the WSAVA and the AAFCO. Hill's partners with Shelter Nutrition and food is made with all-natural ingredients in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices. Additionally, many of Hill's Pet factories are zero waste, with 70 percent of its packaging being recyclable.

Instinct Pet Food

Instinct Pet Food makes primarily raw dog and cat food, which the company developed in partnership with two university research programs. Instinct boasts that its raw food is made with non-GMO fruits and vegetables, and contains no grains, corn, wheat, artificial flavors, or artificial coloring.

Merrick Pet Care

Merrick Pet Care doesn't just feed your dogs and cats. The company partners with multiple animal-based charities, including K9s for Warriors, Paws Chicago, Austin Pets Alive! Tree House Humane Society, and many local organizations. Merrick Pet Care uses USDA-certified meats with manufacturing facilities that meet strict guidelines, including Safe Quality Food Level 3.

Open Farm

Open Farm, which makes dog and cat food, pledges to reduce its carbon footprint by 42 percent by 2030. Its meat products contain no added hormones or antibiotics, and you can visit the website to search the lot code on your product to trace where the ingredients come from. Additionally, Open Farm has a TerraCycle partnership to help you recycle packaging.

Orijen

Orijen cat and dog food is made entirely with fresh or raw ingredients that meet the AAFCO standard of refrigeration. Its kitchen has achieved the internationally recognized Safe Quality Food and Safe Feed/Safe Food certifications.

Raised Right

Raised Right's human-grade pet food offers "home-cooked style" meals and treats for dogs and cats. You can even get a custom meal made for your furry friend! The company's offerings meet AAFCO standards and have lab safety-tested food. Additionally, Raised Right offers carbon-free shipping, and the company is certified by rePurpose Global as a plastic-neutral company.

Reveal Pet Food

Reveal Pet Food is a Certified B Corp that makes food specifically for cats with allergies, so you don't have to worry about triple-checking ingredient labels in the pet store! Reveal Pet Food is also made with 100 percent natural ingredients and grain-free for a hypoallergenic diet.

Smalls Cat Food

Smalls Cat Food is made with human-grade products and minimal processing. All of Smalls' ingredients come from the U.S. or Canada, and the company's wet food recipes are made in New Jersey. Every batch is tested for pathogens before being shipped, ensuring your feline is getting the best quality food.

Stella & Chewy's

Stella & Chewy's makes four kinds of dog food and cat food for all of your furry household needs. The company makes whole grain and grain-free kibble and has partnered with the Pet Sustainability Coalition to strive towards more sustainability. Stella & Chewy's reduces food waste by donating to animal shelters, and the company also has a How2Recycle partnership to help recycle its packaging.

Tender & True

Tender & True is USDA-certified organic, meat products are made without antibiotics, and the seafood is Marine Stewardship Council certified. Tender & True is also UpCycled certified, meaning the company reduces food waste.

The New Zealand Natural Pet Food Co.

The New Zealand Natural Pet Food Co. is dedicated to feeding cats and dogs worldwide with its air dried and freeze dried food. The non-GMO company's food is all high in meat and free of fillers, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

Yarrah

Yarrah is a Certified B Corp pet food brand that offers some vegan dog food products, which are certified by the Europe Vegetarian Union. Feeding your dog a plant-based diet is far more environmentally sustainable than feeding them meat, and can even have many benefits for dogs! Yarrah's website also has a food calculator and guide that helps you choose ingredients most beneficial for your pet.