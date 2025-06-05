FDA Updates Consumer Guidance to Most Severe Warning: All About the Deadly Tomato Recall Negligence has once again rendered a product as potentially "deadly" By Jamie Bichelman Published June 5 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Thomas Martinsen/Unsplash

It's been a bad year for tomatoes and their respective growers and distributors. In May, one company was responsible for a tomato recall in 11 states due to a Salmonella contamination. At the same time, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) urged consumers in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina to also proceed with caution amid a three-state tomato recall due to the possible Salmonella contamination. This recall has just been upgraded to the FDA's most severe warning.

Article continues below advertisement

If you have recently purchased tomatoes in any state, it is a good idea to proceed with caution, as the severity of reported instances of Salmonella contamination becomes clearer. Here is everything you should know about the FDA's updated warning for consumers across three states, in particular, whose tomatoes may be deadly.

Source: Waldemar/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA elevated its recall of tomatoes to a "deadly" warning.

On May 2, Williams Farms Repack LLC made a company announcement via the FDA website that tomatoes sold under the brand name H&C Farms Label were being recalled due to salmonella contamination. At the time, the FDA classification for this recall was not yet at its most dire. Then, the FDA elevated the recall to a Class I recall, which is its most severe warning.

Tomatoes sold in 3 states now labeled deadly by FDA.https://t.co/RBtq8WOJDk — Ian Weissman, DO (@DrIanWeissman) June 3, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Per the FDA, a product is elevated to a Class I recall for "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Indeed, as Salmonella outbreaks plague various tainted produce across the U.S., the FDA is not messing around this time with its classification elevation to a deadly warning.

According to the Enforcement Report for this recall on the FDA website, the "Center Classification Date" occurred on May 28, at which time the FDA elevated the recall to a Class I classification. Each of the tainted tomatoes bears lot codes of R4467 or R4470, per the FDA Enforcement Report. Also per the report, the three-pack of tomatoes features the UPC: 0 33383 65504 8.

Article continues below advertisement

As ABC News reports, the affected products include: 4x5 2-layer

60ct 2-layer

Three-count trays of Williams Farms Repack label tomatoes

5x6 25-pound boxes of H&C Farms Label tomatoes

6x6 25-pound boxes of H&C Farms Label tomatoes

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding the possible effects of Salmonella infection, the Company Announcement on the FDA website highlights the following: "In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis." If you suspect that you have consumed a tainted tomato, you should consult your primary care provider immediately or go to an urgent care center.