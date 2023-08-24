Home > Small Changes > Pets Celebrate Puppy Love on National Dog Day — and Save Money on National Dog Day Deals National Dog Day falls yearly on Aug. 26. These paws-itively delightful deals will have you and your furry friend howling with enthusiasm. By Kate Underwood Aug. 24 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Tamas Pap/Unsplash

Anyone who loves dogs knows that every dog deserves a healthy and happy life, and National Dog Day exists to help make that happen for more dogs around the country. The holiday, which falls on Aug. 26 each year, is a chance to acknowledge and recognize all the good that dogs do. As on National Pet Day, there are National Dog Day deals for pet parents as well!

From special "doggie doughnuts" to dog food and toy discounts, dog owners and friends can find some terrific deals to mark National Dog Day. And while you're at it, why not volunteer at a reputable local animal shelter or donate?

DoorDash is offering a National Dog Day deal with Petco.

According to a press release, DoorDash is celebrating National Dog Day by offering 50 percent off any Petco order of at least $25. Use the promo code PETCO50 to get up to $20 off your order through Aug. 27, 2023.

BarkBox wants to help you get a tattoo of your dog.

Want to wear your love for your dog every day permanently? BarkBox is offering to pay for devoted dog parents to get their puppy tattooed on their body in honor of National Dog Day. According to Asbury Park Press, the company paid for 100 dog owners to get doggie tattoos in 2022.

To enter the contest, go to the contest website and submit a photo of your dog. You'll need to prove you're human and explain why you want a tattoo of your dog. One hundred winners will get a $150 electronic Visa gift card to finance the tattoo. The deadline to enter is Sept. 8.

ZestyPaws has a National Dog Day sale.

The retailer ZestyPaws is offering 25 percent off dog-related purchases from Aug. 26-28, according to USA Today. Use the promo code AG25DOG to save on treats, toys, and essentials for your pooch.

PetSmart is giving customer discounts for National Dog Day.

Customers ordering online from PetSmart will receive 15 percent off all dog products, per AARP. It's a great opportunity to stock up on essentials.

Order Dunkin' to give back in a special way.

For National Dog Day in 2023, Dunkin' is donating $1 from every iced latte bought via the Dunkin' mobile app on Aug. 26, says AARP. Donations support the Joy in Childhood Foundation to help fund the Dogs for Joy program, which brings dogs to help kids in children's hospitals.

Krispy Kreme is serving up doggie doughnuts and Pup Cups.

One of the National Dog Day deals to watch for are Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, per USA Today. The doughnut chain is offering the handmade dog biscuits in several pumpkin flavors in six-packs through Aug. 31.

Scooter's Coffee is giving away free Pup Cups.