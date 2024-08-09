Home > Small Changes > Pets After an Acid Burn As a Puppy, Mugsy the Rescue Dog Is Living the Life She has a huge following of fans cheering her on. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 9 2024, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: martha.and.mugsy/TikTok

Who doesn't love a story with a happy ending? That's exactly what the folks who follow Mugsy the dog have gotten after discovering the pup with a fighting spirit on TikTok. Mugsy, who was disfigured in an acid attack that took place when she was a puppy, is showing people from around the world what it means to stay strong, something that's earned her and her adopted sister Martha a massive following on the social media platform.

Keep reading to learn more about Mugsy the dog, including how her tragic story turned into a sweet reminder that there are still good people in the world.

What happened to Mugsy the dog?

All you have to do is take one look at videos featuring the pooch to know that she went through a massive trauma in her life. At just a few weeks old, a man attacked Mugsy and threw acid in her face, according to Newsweek. This attack resulted in what could've been fatal wounds, leaving her with scars on one side of her face, missing half her ear, her right eye, and unable to fully close her mouth.

The attack happened in Tehran, Iran, where Mugsy was born. The rescue group Persian Paws was able to get her the life-saving help she needed at the time, but unfortunately the group didn't have the resources to provide continued care for her. Thankfully, when Persian Paws created a post online asking if anyone was interested in adopting Mugsy, her new dog mom Phoenix Novalee saw the ad and immediately took action.

After starting a GoFundMe, she was able to raise the money she needed to cover the cost of transportation and the additional surgery that Mugsy needed. These days, there is little sign of the pain and heartache Mugsy endured, as her dog mom posts videos of Mugsy and her sister on TikTok, sometimes documenting the daily care that her new pooch requires.

Mugsy the Dog is now living her best life.

Like I said, this is a story with a happy ending, which just about anyone can witness by watching the videos shared to the pup's account. In them, Mugsy and Martha can be spotted taking walks, playing with one another's toys (something Martha notoriously does not like), and snuggling up together for some cozy quiet time.

Their antics have made the pair pretty popular online, and the account now has more than 85,000 followers. And those followers are fiercely loyal and protective of Mugsy and her story, with commentors writing her messages commending her for her bravery and celebrating how lucky the whole family is to have found one another. "I just love to see differently-abled pups living their absolute best lives," one person wrote. "It perfectly scratches an itch on my heart. I adore Mugsy. So freaking cute!"